Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $373,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

