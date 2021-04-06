Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $260,000 in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

