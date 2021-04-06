Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 2,980 Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CKH. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,841,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacor stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $828.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

