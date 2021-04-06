Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 5,453 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHL. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

