Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,679 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in FutureFuel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.