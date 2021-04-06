Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SWPIF opened at $48.17 on Monday. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Get Sawai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Sawai Pharmaceutical

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.