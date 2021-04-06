Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SWPIF opened at $48.17 on Monday. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.
About Sawai Pharmaceutical
