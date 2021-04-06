Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sawai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWPIF opened at $48.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Sawai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $52.81.

Sawai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan and the United States. The company offers drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc.

