Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$18.04 on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$10.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

