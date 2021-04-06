Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. 61,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,913. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

