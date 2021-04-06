Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Shares of LON:SNN traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 675 ($8.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 591.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.78. Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

