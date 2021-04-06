Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

