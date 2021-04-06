Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.