Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.37 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.