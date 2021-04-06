RTL Group’s (RGLXY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGLXY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RGLXY opened at $5.90 on Monday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.