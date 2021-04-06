RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €55.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €55.30 ($65.06) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

