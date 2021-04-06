Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,133,180.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCL stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. 3,466,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

