Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.40 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
