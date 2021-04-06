Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 351,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 146.41, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,252.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

