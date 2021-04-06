Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.