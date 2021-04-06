Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.27. 18,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 515,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

