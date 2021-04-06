Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

