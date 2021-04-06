Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $153.96 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

