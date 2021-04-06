Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

