Robert D. Atkinson Sells 2,024 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

