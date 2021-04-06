Robbins Farley LLC Purchases Shares of 7,547 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,093,000 after purchasing an additional 157,821 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $12,326,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $5.38 on Tuesday, hitting $227.67. 133,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.74 and a 200 day moving average of $199.04.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

