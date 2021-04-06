Robbins Farley LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,427. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

