Robbins Farley LLC Purchases New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Dollar General comprises 2.2% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

