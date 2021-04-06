RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

