RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Vodafone Group Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
