RMR Wealth Builders Takes $33,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $3,235,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,160,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

