RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 168 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $222.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.04.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

