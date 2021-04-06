RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 200 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 258.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

