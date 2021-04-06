Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

