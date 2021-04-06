Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Farmland Partners worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.19 million, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

