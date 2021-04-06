Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Funko worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

