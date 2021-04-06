Rhumbline Advisers Has $411,000 Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blue Bird were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Blue Bird by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

