Rhumbline Advisers Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $153,726.72. Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

