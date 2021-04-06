Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,130 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The First Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $322.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

