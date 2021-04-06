Resolute Partners Group Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 105,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.58 and a fifty-two week high of $249.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

