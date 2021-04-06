ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajwant Sodhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.54 and a 200-day moving average of $198.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

