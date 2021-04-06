Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.23 Million

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $961.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $942.00 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $701.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $25,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,301. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.