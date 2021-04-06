renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits One Day Volume of $57,516.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $182,483.98 and approximately $57,516.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00292525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00103613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00753722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012003 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

