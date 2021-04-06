Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

