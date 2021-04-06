Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 163,900 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Five9 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

