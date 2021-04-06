Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 26,585 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of First Western Financial worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Western Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $213.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

