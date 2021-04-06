Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

