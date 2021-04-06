Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $923,000 Position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Radio were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

