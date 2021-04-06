Ren (REN) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Ren has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $167.01 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

