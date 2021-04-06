Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 659,789 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $26.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

