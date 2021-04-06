Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

