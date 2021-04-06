Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compugen (CGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN):

4/6/2021 – Compugen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

3/26/2021 – Compugen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

3/17/2021 – Compugen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Compugen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 59,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

